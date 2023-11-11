Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United defeat Luton Town 1-0: Stats

1/8

Sports 3 min read

Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United defeat Luton Town 1-0: Stats

By Atrayo Bhattacharya 11:01 pm Nov 11, 202311:01 pm

Victor Lindelof scored his fourth goal for Manchester United (Photo credit: X/@ManUtd)

Manchester United edged past Luton Town with a 1-0 at home on matchday 12 of the 2023-24 Premier League. Victor Lindelof's 59th-minute strike was enough for Erik ten Hag's men to secure their seventh win of the current PL season. The win will help them rise to the sixth position in the points table momentarily. Here's more.

2/8

Luton Town register these unwanted records against United

As per Opta, this is United and Luton's first meeting since April 1992, which was a 1-1 draw at the Kenilworth Road. This is also Luton Town's first match at the Old Trafford since their 5-0 defeat in September 1991. Luton are now winless in 12 meetings against Manchester United in all competitions (D2, L10). Their last win over United came in March 1987.

3/8

Lindelof scores the winning goal

Lindelof scored the differentiating goal between the two teams in the 59th minute. This was his fourth Premier League goal in 169 appearances for the Red Devils. He has not scored more goals for any other club or even for Sweden (3 goals).

4/8

A look at the unique records from this match

Manchester United have won each of their last 19 home league games against Luton Town. The record stretches back to 1899. This is the second-longest winning streak in English football history. This was also Ten Hag's 50th PL game in charge of United. The Dutch tactician has won 30 matches, which is the most by any United manager in their first 50 PL games.

5/8

United's exceptional record against newly-promoted PL teams

Manchester United have won each of their last 11 PL games against newly promoted teams. This is the second-longest winning streak for United against such teams in the PL. They won 12 PL games against such teams between May 2011 and March 2013.

6/8

Here's the match summary

United almost had the dream start when Rasmus Hojlund was close to scoring his first PL goal. But Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski made a brilliant save. Andre Onana matched him with a fantastic save of his own. In the second half, Lindelof was in the right place to slam the ball home. United also had several other chances but couldn't double their tally.

7/8

A look at the game stats

The hosts made 15 attempts in comparison to Luton's 10 attempts. However, both teams had four shots on target. Manchester United managed 65% possession while clocking 565 passes at a passing accuracy of 86%. The Red Devils amassed 11 corners in comparison to Luton's three.

8/8

Do you know?

As per Squawka, Marcus Rashford is the youngest player in Manchester United's history to make his 250th Premier League appearance for the club aged 26 years and 11 days old.