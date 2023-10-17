Belgium-Sweden Euro Qualifiers match abandoned after Brussels shooting; suspect arrested

01:17 pm Oct 17, 2023

The 2024 Euro Qualifiers match between Belgium and Sweden was abandoned at half-time after two people were shot dead in a tragic shooting incident in Brussels. The incident claimed the lives of two Swedes as per UEFA. Belgium and Sweden were on level terms 1-1 at the break. However due to security reasons and paying respect to the victims, the match was called off.

UEFA released this statement on the terror attack

"Following a suspected terrorist attack in Brussels this evening, it has been decided after consultation with the two teams and the local police authorities, that the UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying match between Belgium and Sweden is abandoned," UEFA said in their statement.

The two people shot dead were reportedly wearing Sweden jerseys

Supporters were told to remain at the stadium even after the game was called off as arrangements were made to escort them safely outside the venue. "I feel completely shocked," Sweden fan Pernilla Califf told the Aftonbladet newspaper. "We don't understand anything. Everyone is taking off their Swedish shirts and changing into neutral clothes. This is really unpleasant"

Our security team handled it pretty well: Sweden's Victor Lindelof

Sweden captain Victor Lindelof credited their security team for putting things at ease. "Our security team handled it well and put us at ease. They explained that this is the safest place to be in Brussels," he said at the press conference. "Belgium are already qualified and we don't have the opportunity to get to the Euros, so I see no reason to play."

Belgian authorities have raised the terror alert

As per reports, Belgian authorities have raised the terror alert to its highest level in the capital with Prime Minister Alexander De Croo describing the incident as a "brutal terrorist attack". A man, who identified himself as a member of the Islamic State (ISIS), claimed responsibility in a video posted online.

Man suspected of killing two people has been arrested

The man suspected of shooting two people dead was shot by police and the weapon believed to have been used by the man has been recovered, according to several reports. "It seems indeed the suspect has been neutralized," the Belgian capital's mayor Philippe Close told BFM TV. Meanwhile, Belgian Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden said they have good news the individual has been found.

Belgium have already qualified for the 2024 Euros

Belgium have qualified for the 2024 European Championships with their 3-2 win over Austria in the last match. They are at the top of Group F with five wins from six matches along with a draw. The Red Devils have scored 16 goals in this qualifying campaign while conceding only three times. Austria are second in the group with 15 points from seven matches.

Lukaku matches Neymar on international goals tally

Before the suspension, Romelu Lukaku scored his 10th goal in the ongoing qualifying campaign. With this goal, he has now registered 79 goals for Belgium, matching the tally of Brazilian forward Neymar. Only eight male footballers have scored more international goals. Notably, the AS Roma forward is also the leading goal-scorer in the 2024 Euro Qualifiers. Cristiano Ronaldo with nine goals is behind him.