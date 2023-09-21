Champions League 2023-24, Bayern Munich overcome Manchester United 4-3: Stats

Sports

Champions League 2023-24, Bayern Munich overcome Manchester United 4-3: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 21, 2023 | 02:49 am 1 min read

Bayern Munich humbled Manchester United on matchday 1 of their UEFA Champions League Group A contest at the Allianz Arena

Bayern Munich humbled Manchester United on matchday 1 of their UEFA Champions League Group A contest at the Allianz Arena. United played well for 20 minutes before Andre Onana's howler gifted Bayern the lead. Serge Gnabry made it 2-0 shortly thereafter. In the second half, whenever United fought back, Bayern responded in style. Bayern's 4-3 win doesn't highlight the dominance they had.

How did the match pan out?

United were sharp at the start as Christian Eriksen missed a sitter. Out of nowhere, sluggish Byaern had a goal from Leroy Sane, whose shot evaded a lackluster Onana. United went 2-0 down quickly as Gnabry punished the sorry visitors. After half-time, Rosmus Hojlund scored for United but a comeback didn't last long as Harry Kane scored a penalty. Bayern held on thereafter.

Share this timeline