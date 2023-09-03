Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool humble Aston Villa 3-0: Key stats

Sports

Premier League 2023-24, Liverpool humble Aston Villa 3-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha September 03, 2023 | 09:06 pm 2 min read

Liverpool maintained their positive start to the Premier League 2023-24 season after humbling Aston Villa 3-0

Liverpool maintained their positive start to the Premier League 2023-24 season after humbling Aston Villa 3-0 on matchday 4 on Sunday at Anfield. Dominik Szoboszlai scored his first goal for the club in the third minute before an own goal by Matty Cash handed the Reds a 2-0 cushion. Mohamed Salah, who saw Liverpool reject a £150m bid for him, scored the third.

Salah scripts a unique record, races to 141 PL goals

As per Opta, Salah is the first player to score or assist in 10 consecutive appearances in the Premier League since Salah himself between August and December 2021 (15 games in a row). Playing his 235th Premier League match, Salah has raced to 141 goals. He also has 61 assists. In Premier League 2023-24, Salah has scored two goals and two assists (four matches).

Key records for Liverpool

Liverpool are now unbeaten in each of their last 15 Premier League games. As per Squawka, it's the longest current run in the division. Jurgen Klopp managed his 300th Premier League match. He has 188 wins, 69 draws, and 48 losses. Liverpool have scored 637 goals under him, besides shipping in 295. Trent Alexander-Arnold has now provided 55 Premier League assists in 202 games.

Points table and match stats

Liverpool are unbeaten, having played four matches this season. Klopp's men have 10 points (W3 D1), scoring nine and conceding three. In terms of the match stats, Liverpool produced 17 shots with four of them being on target. Villa managed nine shots with three on target. Liverpool clocked a 64% ball possession and a 91% pass accuracy.

How did the match pan out?

Szoboszlai scored his first goal for the club with a crisp strike through a crowded box. Villa struggled to deal with Liverpool's forwards as the hosts increased their lead in the 22nd minute when Darwin Nunez's shot hit the post and bounced in off Cash. Liverpool saw Salah score next in the 55th minute as the Reds sealed three crucial points.

Share this timeline