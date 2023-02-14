Sports

Liverpool record their first Premier League win in 2023

Liverpool record their first Premier League win in 2023

Written by V Shashank Feb 14, 2023, 12:31 pm 2 min read

Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 at Anfield (Source: Twitter/@LFC)

Hosts Liverpool beat Everton 2-0 to snap their four-match winless streak in Premier League 2022-23. Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo scored on either side of the interval to claim an emphatic win for the Reds. Notably, it was Liverpool's maiden win in 2023. Their last win came on New Year's Eve over Leicester City (2-1). We look at the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Both Liverpool and Everton lacked a threat in the final third, but it was the hosts who broke the deadlock. Salah scored off a Darwin Nunez cross to put Liverpool on top. The Reds added their second post-half-time, with Gakpo scoring on a counter. Liverpool pushed for a third, but Salah found the side-netting before being denied by Jordan Pickford two minutes from time.

Unwanted record for Everton

Since the start of the last season, Everton have lost more Premier League away games than any other side (19), while they have also won fewer games (3) and points (17) on the road than any of the 17 sides to have played across campaigns.

Gakpo shines at Anfield

As per Squawka, Gakpo has become the first Liverpool player to score his first Premier League goal in a Merseyside derby since Raul Meireles in January 2011. Gakpo has now raced to 19 goals and 18 assists for club and country combined in the 2022-23 season. He also scored nine goals for Eredivisie club PSV before joining Liverpool.

Salah attains these numbers

Salah now has eight goals in 21 Premier League appearances this season. As per Opta, Salah has become the 13th player to be involved in 100 Premier League goals at a single stadium (71 goals, 29 assists at Anfield). He has achieved this in 104 appearances, only behind Alan Shearer (74 at Ewood Park) and Thierry Henry (92 at Highbury).

Jurgen Klopp unlocks this feat

As per Opta, Jurgen Klopp recorded his 250th win as Liverpool's manager in all competitions. It was his 414th game in charge of the Reds, reaching the milestone win quicker than any of the previous three managers to do so for the club (Bob Paisley 448, Bill Shankly 472, and Tom Watson 539).

A look at the league standings

With 32 points, Liverpool occupy the ninth spot in the Premier League standings (W9 D5 L7). Everton are in the relegation zone with 18 points (W4 D6 L12). They only rank above Bournemouth (18) and Southampton (15).