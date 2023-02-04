Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Fulham hold Chelsea 0-0: Key stats

Fulham and Chelsea played out a goalless draw (Source: Twitter/@FulhamFC)

Fulham held Chelsea to a goalless draw in a crucial Premier League 2022-23 fixture at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea lacked the bite in the attacking third and couldn't create real goal-scoring chances. Debutant Enzo Fernandez impressed in midfield. Meanwhile, Fulham tested Chelsea's backline and put up a stellar defensive act to claim a point from this fixture. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Both sides had a few chances in the first half. Andreas Pereira was denied from 30 yards, while Aleksandar Mitrovic missed from close-range. For Chelsea, Kai Havertz hit the woodwork as Fulham cleared the ball off the line. In the 2nd half, Fernandez's curler flew wide of the post, while David Datro Fofana's shot was cleared off the line as Chelsea were held.

Enzo Fernandez's numbers against Fulham

Fernandez, who is Chelsea's record signee, topped the stats for most touches (59) and most tackles (five) than any other player in the first half. Overall, the Argentine made 99 touches, three clearances, two interceptions, six tackles, one block, and a key pass. He won 12 ground duels, besides one aerial duel.

Forgettable numbers for Chelsea boss Graham Potter

Graham Potter has faced Fulham five times without winning in the Premier League (D3 L2), only facing Chelsea more without enjoying a win (six games). He has won 20 points in his first 15 Premier League games with Chelsea, with only Glenn Hoddle (13) and Gianluca Vialli (19) accruing fewer in their first 15 in charge of the Blues.

Unwanted record for Potter

As per Opta, Potter has made 64 changes to Chelsea's starting XI in his 15 Premier League games in charge so far. It's the second-most changes in a manager's first 15 games in charge of a club in Premier League history, behind only his predecessor Thomas Tuchel at Chelsea (66).

Fulham attain these feats

Fulham have claimed 32 points from their first 22 games of PL 2022-23 (W9 D5 L8), only winning more-top flight points at this stage of a campaign once before (39 in 1959-60, assuming 3 pts/win). As per Squawka, Fulham have won four-plus points against Chelsea in a single season for the first time since 1975-76 (2-1 at Craven Cottage, 0-0 at Stamford Bridge).

A look at the match stats and standings

Chelsea attempted 12 shots with three on target. They enjoyed a 67% possession. Meanwhile, Fulham had 33% possession but attempted 10 shots, with four on target. The Blues were awarded six corners to Fulham's two. As for their Premier League standings, Fulham are placed sixth with 32 points. Chelsea (30) occupy the ninth spot (W8 D6 L7).