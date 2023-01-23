Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Juventus hold Atalanta 3-3: Key stats

Jan 23, 2023

Hosts Juventus held Atalanta to a 3-3 draw in a riveting Serie A 2022-23 fixture. The game went back and forth, with Ademola Lookman scoring Atalanta's opener, while Angel Di Maria converted a penalty for Juve. Juventus gained a 2-1 lead at half-time, but the visitors struck twice to be on top. Danilo's 65th-minute equalizer helped Juve gain a point from this fixture.

A look at the Serie A standings

Atalanta are now placed fifth with 35 points (W10 D5 L4). Meanwhile, Juventus moved to the ninth spot with 23 points in their arsenal (W11 D5 L3). This was Juve's first game since facing a 15-point deduction due to transfer irregularities, which plunged them to the 10th spot.

How did the match pan out?

Lookman's right-footed finish put Atalanta 1-0 up in the fourth minute. Juventus leveled after earning a penalty for Ederson's foul. Di Maria coolly slotted from the spot. Arkadiusz Milik's brilliant volley upped their lead at half-time. Atalanta pulled one back after the break and Lookman completed a brace. Danilo drove in from outside the area to draw parity for Juventus.

Lookman attains these numbers

Lookman has raced to 11 goals in 18 Serie A matches for Atalanta this season. He also scored twice in the Coppa Italia. As per Opta, he has become the fourth Atalanta player to score 10+ goals after 19 matches in his very first Serie A campaign, after Jorgen Leschly Sorensen (1949/50), Karl Aage Hansen (1949/50), and Poul Rasmussen (1952/53).

Key records from the match

As per Opta, Juventus have conceded eight goals across a span of two games in Serie A for the first time since November 1988 (Juventus vs Bologna 4-3 and Juventus vs Napoli 3-5). Juventus and Atalanta have drawn eight of their last 12 Serie A meetings (two wins each). Since 2017, this fixture has leveled more in the Italian top flight (eight).