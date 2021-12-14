Sports Zlatan Ibrahimovic completes 300 goals (top five leagues): Key stats

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has completed 300 goals in Europe's top five football leagues

AC Milan striker, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, on Monday, completed 300 goals in Europe's top five football leagues. The leagues include the Premier League in England, the Bundesliga in Germany, La Liga in Spain, Serie A in Italy, and Ligue 1 in France. Ibrahimovic entered the 300-goal club, scoring in stoppage-time against Udinese (Serie A). His late goal rescued Milan, who were trailing 0-1.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

At 40,Zlatan has been sensational for Milan. He has scored consistently across competitions. His return to the side in 2019 has been a positive one. What makes him stand out is his desire and the fitness level he maintains. Zlatan has set a high standard and takes care of his robust physique. He continues to scale new heights with every other match.

Information Third player to reach this milestone

Ibrahimovic has become the third player to score 300 goals in the top five football leagues in Europe since January 1, 2000, after Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo (483) and Argentine maestro Lionel Messi (475).

Goals Breakdown of Ibrahimovic's league goals

Ibrahimovic now owns 74 goals for AC Milan across two stints, 57 goals for Inter Milan, 23 goals for Juventus, 113 goals for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1, 17 goals for Manchester United in the Premier League, and 16 goals for Barcelona in La Liga. The 40-year-old has scored 104 other league goals for Malmo (16), Ajax (35), and LA Galaxy (53).

Feats A look at other feats of Ibrahimovic

Last month, Ibrahimovic became the oldest player to have scored two-plus goals in a Serie A game. As per Opta, he is the first 40-year-old player to have achieved this feat in a match in the top five European leagues in the 2000s (40 years, 48 days). Ibrahimovic also became the third-oldest player ever to have scored a Serie A goal.

Numbers Other notable numbers of Ibrahimovic

Since re-joining Milan, Ibrahimovic has scored 35 goals in 61 matches across competitions. As many as 32 of these goals have come in Serie A (47 matches). He has netted seven goals this season (all in Serie A). Overall, he has 91 goals for Milan across two spells. Ibrahimovic has now raced to 154 Serie A goals in his career.