La Liga 2022-23, Barcelona overcome Getafe; Real Madrid bounce back

Written by V Shashank Jan 23, 2023, 04:56 pm 3 min read

Karim Benzema scored his 228th goal for Real Madrid in La Liga (Source: Twitter/@realmadriden)

Real Madrid trounced Athletic Club 2-0 to return to winning ways in La Liga 2022-23. Karim Benzema's record-breaking goal put Real 1-0 up. Tony Kroos' 90th-minute finish completed the rout. Meanwhile, Barcelona eked out a 1-0 win over Getafe to extend their lead atop the La Liga standings. Pedri scored the only goal of the match to put Barcelona in charge. Here's more.

A look at La Liga 2022-23 standings

Barcelona are on top of the La Liga standings with 44 points (W14 D2 L1). Real Madrid (41) trail them at the second spot (W13 D2 L2). Meanwhile, Athletic Club (26) and Getafe (17) are seated at the eighth and 16th spots, respectively.

Real Madrid thrash Athletic Club

Real Madrid threatened on the breaks and found an opener soon, with Benzema scoring a left-footed finish off a misplaced header from Marco Asensio. Meanwhile, Athletic Club created several half chances but couldn't breach Real's defense. Post-half-time, Nico Williams was close to pulling one back before Athletic had a goal disallowed due to offside. Substitute Kroos added Real's second to complete the thrashing.

Benzema inks these records

As per Opta, Benzema scored his 228th goal in La Liga, thereby equaling Raul Gonzalez as the second-highest scorer for Real in the competition. Notably, Benzema attained the feat in his 425th appearance. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winning player only ranks behind Cristiano Ronaldo (311). Benzema now has nine La Liga goals in 10 matches this season.

Benzema's consistency deserves a mention

As per BBC, Benzema's ninth league goal of the season was his sixth goal in the last five league matches. Meanwhile, it was his 12th goal from 18 games in all competitions this season, helping Real shrug aside back-to-back losses to Villarreal and Barcelona in La Liga and Spanish Super Cup, respectively.

Barcelona extend their unbeaten streak

Barcelona were enjoying the possession and Pedri converted Raphinha's cross to put the hosts ahead. Goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen denied Borja Mayoral to keep Barca 1-0 up at half-time. Substitute Franck Kessie almost converted Barca's second in the dying stages, with Ter Stegen making an injury-time save to keep their lead intact. Barcelona are now unbeaten in eight games in the top-flight this season.

Notable records scripted in the match

As per Opta, Barcelona have won 44 points after 17 games in La Liga 2022-23, their highest tally at this stage of the competition since 2017-18 (45). Notably, they ended up lifting the title at the end of the 2017-18 season. Pedri scored in consecutive games (two goals) for the first time for Barcelona in all competitions (98 matches).