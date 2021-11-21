Zlatan Ibrahimovic scripts Serie A history

Zlatan was amongst the goals against Fiorentina

AC Milan forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic scripted history in Serie A. The veteran player scored a brace for his side in a sensational seven-goal thriller. Zlatan has become the oldest player to net a brace in Serie A history. However, Milan lost the match 4-3 against Fiorentina to suffer their first league loss of the campaign. Here are the key details.

Why does this story matter?

At 40-plus years of age, Zlatan has been sensational for Milan, scoring goals. His return to the side in 2019 has been a positive one. What makes him stand out is his desire and the fitness level he maintains. Zlatan has set a high standard and takes care of himself. He has continued to reach new heights and is smashing several records.

Unstoppable Zlatan smashes these records

As per Opta, Ibrahimovic has become the oldest player ever to have scored two-plus goals in a Serie A game and the first 40-year-old player to have achieved this feat in a match in the big-5 European leagues in the 2000s (40 years, 48 days). After netting his first, Ibrahimovic became the third-oldest player ever to have scored a Serie A goal.

Goals

Zlatan is now the 12th-highest scorer for AC Milan

Since re-joining Milan, Zlatan has scored 33 goals in 56 matches across competitions. 30 of these goals have come in the Serie A (44 matches). He has netted five goals this season. Interestingly, all five have come in the Serie A. Overall, he has 89 goals for Milan across two spells. He is now the 12th-highest scorer for Milan, surpassing Renzo Burini (88 goals).

Zlatan races to 152 Serie A goals

Zlatan has also raced to 152 Serie A goals in his career. He has netted 72 league goals for Milan and had earlier amassed 57 for Inter and 23 for Juventus.