Sports

Frank Lampard sacked by struggling Everton: Decoding his stats

Frank Lampard sacked by struggling Everton: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 24, 2023, 02:38 pm 2 min read

Since Frank Lampard took charge of Everton, the club only earned 35 points in the Premier League from a possible 114

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was sacked by Everton after a disastrous show in the ongoing 2022-23 season. Lampard's last match in charge was versus West Ham United over the weekend in the Premier League. Everton lost the tie 2-0, resulting in the club deciding to terminate the manager's contract. Notably, Everton are 19th in the Premier League 2022-23 season. We decode the stats.

Why does this story matter?

Everton need a complete reboot and Lampard was always going to struggle. He is now the sixth manager after Roberto Martinez, Ronald Koeman, Sam Allardyce, Marco Silva, and Rafael Benitez to be dismissed by Everton's owner Farhad Moshiri.

Lampard failed to improve a squad, lacking confidence and in the modern day where one is governed by results, the former midfield great struggled.

A look at Lampard's performance as Everton's manager

Lampard took over as the Everton manager at January end of last year. He worked hard to help Everton avoid relegation in the 2021-22 Premier League season. However, 2022-23 was a forgetful affair for Lampard, who couldn't come out from the rot. Lampard managed 44 games in total, clocking 12 wins, 8 draws, and a staggering 24 losses at a 27.3 win percentage.

23.68% win in the Premier League as Everton boss

Lampard managed to win just only nine of his 38 games in charge of Everton in the Premier League. The 44-year-old's win ratio was a dismal 23.68%. In the Premier League 2022-23 season, Everton have just 15 points from 20 games (W3).

Sorry numbers for Everton this season

Everton have scored the second-lowest number of goals in PL 2022-23, managing 15. Only Wolves (12) have a poorer record. Everton have picked up the fewest wins (3). Everton are winless in 10 successive matches across competitions, winning last versus Crystal Palace in October.

What next for Everton?

Former Burnley boss Sean Dyche could be a topic of discussion for Everton. Ex-Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl is also available in the market. Reports claim that former Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa is the favorite for the position left vacant by Lampard. Also, DC United boss Wayne Rooney can be a surprise candidate for the post as well.