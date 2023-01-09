Sports

FA Cup 2022-23, Stevenage stun 10-man Aston Villa 2-1: Stats

Jan 09, 2023

Stevenage struck twice in the dying stages to beat Villa (Source: Twitter/@StevenageFC)

Stevenage made a rip-roaring comeback to oust Aston Villa in the third round of FA Cup 2022-23. Morgan Sanson snatched a 33rd-minute lead for Villa. Stevenage were luckily awarded a penalty in the dying stages after last man Leander Dendoncker was booked for bringing down Dean Campbell. Jamie Reid scored the equalizer before Campbell added a 90th-minute winner. Here are the key stats.

How did the match pan out?

Danny Ings set up Sanson for his maiden goal for Villa. Stevenage failed to level after Luke Norris' curler floated just over the crossbar. Stevenage, however, were unfazed and continued to defend rigorously as Villa pressed for a second. Later, Reid converted from the spot, while substitute Campbell fired the winner. Stevenage will now face Stoke City in the fourth round on January 28.

Interesting records from the match

As per BBC, Stevenage are now the first fourth-tier side to beat a Premier League side in an away FA Cup tie for four years. The concluded game was also the first-ever meet between Villa and Stevenage in any competition.

Unwanted records for Villa

As per Opta, Aston Villa have lost an FA Cup match against a fourth-tier opposition while they have been competing in the top-flight for the first time since 1964 versus Aldershot. They have also lost a club-record eight successive games in the competition. Villa have progressed from just one FA Cup tie since reaching the 2015 final.

Stevenage attain these feats

Stevenage faced a Premier League opposition for only the fifth time in FA Cup ties, with the concluded game their first since a 0-4 defeat to Everton in 2013-14. They have eliminated top-flight opponents on merely two occasions, having earlier knocked out Newcastle United in the third round in 2010-11.

Key stats from the match

Villa enjoyed more of the ball, clocking a 79% possession and attempting 17 shots with three on target. Stevenage had a 21% possession, with eight shots and two on target. Villa recorded 732 passes in contrast to Stevenage's 190. Villa (88%) also made far more accurate passes than Stevenage (60%).