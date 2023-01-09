Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Roma hold AC Milan 2-2: Key stats

Roma made a sensational comeback to hold AC Milan 2-2 in Serie A 2022-23. Hosts Milan took a 30th-minute lead through Pierre Kalulu to be in charge at half-time. The hosts doubled the lead as substitute Tommaso Pobega found the scoresheet in the 77th minute. Roma pulled one back in the 87th minute, while Tammy Abraham﻿'s injury-time goal garnered them a point.

Key records for AC Milan

As per Opta, Milan failed to win a match in which they had a two goals margin since 85th-minute of play in Serie A for the first time since October 2009 against Napoli. Rafael Leao is one of three players to have scored at least five goals and provided at least five assists in Serie A 2022-23, after Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nicolo Barella.

Tonali inks this record

As per Opta, Sandro Tonali has been directly involved in a goal in two Serie A matches in a row for the first time in the competition. Meanwhile, he has made two goals and four assists so far in 15 Serie A appearances this season.

How did the match pan out?

Kalulu scored a header off Tonali's corner to put Milan 1-0 up. Roma were kept on their toes thereafter, with goalkeeper Rui Patricio showing quick reflexes to deny Olivier Giroud's header. Milan eventually found their second as Leao set up Pobega with a low pass across the box. Roma, however, turned the tables with timely strikes from Roger Ibanez and Abraham to draw level.

A look at the Serie A standings

Napoli (44) and Juventus (37) occupy the top two spots. AC Milan (37) trail them at the third position (W11 D4 L2). Meanwhile, Roma (31) are placed sixth (W9 D4 L4).