Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham hold Brentford 2-2: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Tottenham hold Brentford 2-2: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 26, 2022, 08:03 pm 2 min read

Harry Kane pulled one back post half-time (Source: Twitter/@SpursOfficial)

Tottenham came from behind to hold Brentford 2-2 as Premier League 2022-23 marked its return. Vitaly Janelt got the Bees up ahead with a close-range finish in the 15th minute. Ivan Toney had a goal disallowed, but he sneaked in the second post half-time. Tottenham, however, sprung back through Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to steal a point from the fixture. Here's more.

Six PL goals for Janelt

Janelt scored his second goal in PL 2022-23. Overall, he has six goals in the English top flight. As per Squawka, the 24-year-old German has now scored a PL goal against Liverpool, Chelsea (twice), and Spurs.

Unwanted record for Spurs

As per Opta, Spurs have conceded the opening goal in each of their last six Premier League matches. It's their longest run of conceding first in the competition since April 2014 under Tim Sherwood (also six). As per Squawka, they have conceded the first goal in nine consecutive games in all competitions.

50 PL appearances for Toney

Toney netted his 11th goal in PL 2022-23. As per Opta, he has been directly involved in 30 goals in his first 50 PL appearances (G23 A7). It's the most by an English player after 50 games in the competition since Jamie Vardy in 2015 (also 30).

Sensational Kane scripts these records

As per Opta, Kane has now scored more Premier League goals on Boxing Day than any other player in the PL (10). He has scored in all seven of his appearances on this day. As per Squawka, he has the most headed goals in the PL 2022-23 season (6). Kane has raced to 13 goals in 16 PL appearances this season.

Hojbjerg inks these record

As per Squawka, Hojbjerg (5) has scored as many goals across all competitions in 22 games this season as he managed in his previous 101 appearances for Spurs. He has already netted four goals in PL 2022-23.

A look at the Premier League standings

Arsenal (37) and Manchester City (32) occupy the first and second spots in the PL 2022-23 standings. Newcastle (30) are third-placed, with Spurs (30) trailing them. Meanwhile, Brentford are seated ninth with 20 points (W4 D8 L4).