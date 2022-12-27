Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal, Liverpool record emphatic wins: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal, Liverpool record emphatic wins: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 27, 2022, 04:00 pm 3 min read

Arsenal scored thrice post half-time (Source: Twitter/@premierleague)

Arsenal came from behind to stun West Ham 3-1 on matchday 17 of Premier League 2022-23. Said Benrahma converted a penalty to put the Hammers 1-0 up at half-time. However, the Gunners struck three goals within 16 minutes to record their fourth successive win in the top flight. Meanwhile, Liverpool trounced Aston Villa 3-1 to register their third consecutive triumph in the competition.

A look at the Premier League standings

Arsenal (40) now enjoy a seven-point lead over second-placed Newcastle (33) in the PL 2022-23 standings. Manchester City (32) trail them. Liverpool (25) are placed sixth (W7 D4 L4). Meanwhile, Aston Villa (18) and West Ham (14) occupy the 12th and 16th spots, respectively.

Arsenal beat West Ham 3-1

West Ham scored against the run of play after Jarrod Bowen was brought down by William Saliba in the box. Benrahma made no mistakes to garner a lead for the visitors. Post-half-time, Bukayo Saka entered the scoresheet with a close-range finish, while Gabriel Martinelli slotted home from a tight angle. Eddie Nketiah, who replaced an injured Gabriel Jesus, helped complete the 3-1 rout.

Saka inks these records

As per Opta, Saka has become the first Arsenal player to score in three successive Boxing Day matches (2020, 2021, and 2022) since Thierry Henry (2002, 2003, and 2004). As per Squawka, he is one of two players alongside Jesus to score five-plus goals and provide five-plus assists in the PL this season. Saka has five goals in 15 appearances in PL 2022-23.

Odegaard scripts this record

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard assisted Saka and Nketiah as Arsenal completed a thrilling win. As per Opta, it was the second instance when Odegaard provided two assists in a single PL fixture. The previous occasion was also on Boxing Day, last season against Norwich.

Notable records from the Arsenal-West Ham fixture

As per Opta, Nketiah has scored 11 goals in his last 11 starts for Arsenal in all competitions at the Emirates. He has scored 11 goals from only 16 shots on target. As per Squawka, Odegaard is one of three Arsenal players to have been directly involved in 10-plus PL goals this season alongside Saka and Jesus.

Liverpool overcome Aston Villa 3-1

Liverpool were up and running with a Mohamed Salah opener in the fifth minute. Darwin Nunez wasted a few opportunities for Liverpool. Regardless, the Reds managed to sneak in a second through Virgil van Dijk before half-time. Villa pulled one back post the break, with Ollie Watkins nodding home Douglas Luiz's cross. Substitute Stefan Bajcetic added Liverpool's third to seal the game.

Salah, Bajcetic attain these numbers

As per Opta, Salah (G125 A50) is only the second player to both score 50-plus goals and assist 50-plus goals for Liverpool in the Premier League after Steven Gerrard (G120 A92). He now has seven PL goals in 2022-23. Bajcetic (18y 65d) has become the second-youngest Spanish scorer in the Premier League after Cesc Fabregas (17y 113d) for Arsenal against Blackburn in August 2004.