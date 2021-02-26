The UEFA Europa League round of 16 draw has been announced on Friday. After an entertaining round of 32 fixtures, 16 teams made the cut for another knockout stage. 2016-17 winners Manchester United are set to face Italian giants AC Milan. Meanwhile, Tottenham and Arsenal will be up against Dinamo Zagreb and Olympiacos respectively. Here are the details.

United vs Milan United-Milan duel promises to be a blockbuster affair

United, who reached the semi-finals last season, will be hoping to get the job done against Milan. The two teams have had several top-notch duels in the Champions League earlier and we are braced for another massive two-legged affair. Both teams are second in their respective domestic leagues this season. United will see former star Zlatan Ibrahimovic face them.

Duo Arsenal and Spurs expected to get the job done

Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham will fancy their chances in the round of 16. Arsenal face a familiar opponent in the form of Olympiacos and Mikel Arteta will relish the chance to take his team further. Arsenal overcame Benfica in the round of 32. Meanwhile, Jose Mourinho will aim to extend his European dominance. His Tottenham will be the favorites against Dinamo Zagreb.

Information Here we look at the fixtures

Round of 16 fixtures: Ajax vs Young Boys, Dynamo Kiev vs Villarreal, AS Roma vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Olympiacos vs Arsenal, Dinamo Zagreb vs Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United vs AC Milan, Slavia Prague vs Rangers FC, Granada vs Molde

Information Roma to face Shakhtar in a crunch battle

Italian side Roma will take on Shakhtar Donetsk, who were earlier demoted from the Champions League. Roma have been enjoying this season in the UEL and a severe test will await them. Shakhtar, who stunned Real Madrid in the UCL, will hope to offer substance.