La Liga 2022-23, 10-man Barcelona beat Atletico Madrid 1-0: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 09, 2023, 01:17 pm 2 min read

Ousmane Dembele's 22nd-minute goal helped Barcelona prevail 1-0 against Atletico Madrid in a riveting La Liga 2022-23 fixture. Both Barcelona and Atletico Madrid were reduced to 10 men each after Ferran Torres and Stefan Savic were booked in injury time. Barca are unbeaten in their last seven matches in all competitions and three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid in the La Liga table.

How did the match pan out?

Barcelona dominated from the start, with Gavi teeing up Dembele for the opener. Atletico sprung into life thereafter, with Jose Gimenez coming close with a header, while Antoine Griezmann forced a save out of Marc-Andre ter Stegen before half-time. Substitute Torres then had a goal disallowed for offside. Both sides wound up with 10 men after an off-the-ball tussle between Savic and Torres.

Dembele attains this feat

As per Opta, Dembele is one of only two players to have scored five-plus goals and provided five-plus assists in La Liga this season, after Griezmann (also 5 and 5).

Key records for Barcelona

As per Opta, Pedri Gonzalez made 10 recoveries against Atletico Madrid. It's his highest such tally in a single game for Barcelona in all competitions under Xavi Hernandez. Barcelona had just 0.7 expected goals in this match against Atletico de Madrid, their lowest xG value in a La Liga win with Hernandez as manager.

Unwanted record for Atletico Madrid

As per Opta, Atletico Madrid attempted 20 shots against Barcelona. It is their highest number of shots attempted in a La Liga game without scoring against Barcelona since at least 2003-04.

Barrios, Gavi unlock these feats

According to Opta, Pablo Barrios (19y 207d) has become the youngest Atletico de Madrid player to start a game against Barcelona in La Liga under Diego Simeone. Barcelona midfielder Gavi (18y 156d) made his 50th appearance in La Liga (G2 A7), becoming the second youngest player to reach this figure in the competition in the 21st century after Iker Muniain (18 and 77).

A look at the La Liga 2022-23 standings

Barcelona (41) are comfortably on top of the pile in La Liga 2022-23 standings (W13 D2 L1). Real Madrid (38) and Real Sociedad (32) trail them. Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid (27) are fifth-placed (W8 D3 L5).