Premier League 2022-23 returns: Decoding the key stats

Written by V Shashank Dec 24, 2022, 08:32 pm 3 min read

Erling Haaland has scored 18 goals in Premier League 2022-23 (Source: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

The action shifts back to the Premier League as England's top-flight tournament returns post the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Brentford will play host to Tottenham in PL's maiden game since the international break on Monday (December 26). Table-toppers Arsenal and Manchester City will look to pick up from where they left off. We look at the key numbers from this season so far.

Arsenal top the PL 2022-23 standings

Arsenal are seated comfortably atop PL 2022-23 standings (W12 D1 L1). The Gunners (37 points) had a five-point cushion over Manchester City before the World Cup break. Mikel Arteta's men are on a three-match win streak since the 1-1 draw against Southampton in October. Arsenal, who have won their last 10 PL home games on Boxing Day, eye a dominating return against West Ham.

A look at the top six teams

Arsenal (37) are on top of the pile. Manchester City (32) trail them with 10 wins, two draws, and as many losses. Newcastle (30) are third-placed with eight wins, six draws, and a loss. Tottenham (29) are a spot below with nine wins, two draws, and four losses. Manchester United (26) and Liverpool (22) complete the top six teams in PL 2022-23 at present.

Who has kept the most clean sheets?

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope has kept the joint-most clean sheets in the top flight in 2022-23 so far (7). He shares the tally with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale. Pope has made a staggering 43 saves, while Ramsdale has been instrumental behind, making 28 saves in the season. Manchester City's Ederson and Leicester's Danny Ward follow suit with six clean sheets each.

Haaland leads the scoring charts

Man City's summer signing Erling Haaland is the front-runner for the Premier League Golden Boot in the 2022-23 season. He has netted 18 goals in 13 appearances, including three headers and three penalties. Spurs' Harry Kane is second on the list with 12 goals to his name. Brentford's Ivan Toney (10) and Fulham's Aleksandar Mitrovic trail them (9).

KDB tops the assists column

Kevin De Bruyne, arguably the best midfielder in the world at present, has made a stunning nine assists in the PL 2022-23. The Man City ace has completed 609 passes and created 14 big chances. He has also made 40 accurate balls and 14 through passes. Arsenal's Bukayo Saka is next in line, having made six assists.

Which teams are facing relegation?

At present, Nottingham Forest are 18th-placed in the PL table (W3 D4 L8). They have managed only 13 points so far. They beat Crystal Palace 1-0 in their last PL fixture. Southampton follow suit with 12 points in their kitty (W3 D3 L9). Meanwhile, Wolves languish at the bottom (W2 D4 L9). They have tallied only 10 points in the competition.