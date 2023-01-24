Sports

French Cup, Kylian Mbappe scores record-breaking five goals: Key stats

Mbappe is now the first player in PSG's history to net five goals in a single competitive outing (Source: Twitter/@PSG_english)

French football superstar Kylian Mbappe scored five goals as Paris Saint-Germain hammered sixth-tier club Pays de Cassel in the French Cup. With this win, PSG have reached the last 16 of the French Cup. Besides Mbappe's heroic show, Neymar and Carlos Soler scored one goal each. 14-time French Cup (Coupe de France) winners PSG were sensational, dominating from start to end. Here's more.

Mbappe races to 25 goals in the 2022-23 season

Mbappe's fifer means he has now raced to 25 goals for PSG in the ongoing season. Mbappe has netted 13 goals in Ligue 1, besides another seven in the UEFA Champions League. He also provided an assist versus Pays de Cassel to take his tally to six. Mbappe has two assists in Ligue 1 2022-23 season, besides three in the UCL.

Mbappe becomes the first PSG player to attain this record

Mbappe is now the first player in PSG's history to net five goals in a single competitive outing. Meanwhile, Mbappe has also contributed six goals in a game for the first time Mbappe scored his goals in fewer than 50 minutes (29', 35', 40', 56', 78'). Mbappe now has 196 goals for PSG and is closing in on all-time top scorer Edinson Cavani (200).

Neymar scores a goal, besides providing 2 assists

Brazil star Neymar managed a goal for PSG. He has now taken his tally to 16 goals for PSG this season. Neymar also provided two assists in the match, racing to 14 assists. Overall, Neymar has 116 goals for PSG in 168 games.

How did the match pan out?

Pays de Cassel won three games to reach the round of 32 in the French Cup but fell prey to one of the world's costliest sides. By half-time, PSG hammered four goals, with Mbappe scoring a hat-trick. His 4th and 5th goals came on either side of Soler's strike. PSG will now take on Marseille in the R16.

Key match stats

PSG showed their domination by registering 26 shots, including 13 on target. Pays de Cassel managed one shot in the match, landing the same on target. PSG had 60% of ball possession and clocked a pass accuracy of 89%. PSG also won 3 corners.