Sports

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov advances after Sebastian Korda retires

Australian Open 2023: Karen Khachanov advances after Sebastian Korda retires

Written by V Shashank Jan 24, 2023, 01:39 pm 2 min read

Karen Khachanov reaches his maiden Australian Open semi-final (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

18th-seeded Karen Khachanov has advanced to the men's singles semi-finals of the Australian Open. The Russian was handed a walkover by 29th-seeded Sebastian Korda, who retired in the third set with a right wrist injury. Khachanov was leading with a score of 7-6(5), 6-3, 3-0. Khachanov will face the winner of the quarter-final clash between third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas and Czech Jiri Lehecka. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Khachanov fired 12 aces to Korda's four. He didn't concede any double faults, while Korda recorded two in this regard. Khachanov converted 4/10 of his break points. He had a win percentage of 81 and 48 on his first and second serves, respectively. He won a total of 86 points in the match, including 53 from serves.

Here's the head-to-head record

As per ATP, Khachanov now has a 2-2 W/L record against Korda in their ATP Tour head-to-head. Notably, Korda had won their last two encounters in Antwerp and Cincinnati in 2022.

Khachanov inks these records

Khachanov is through to his first Australian Open semi-final. Earlier, Khachanov became the 10th active male player and 50th in the Open Era to reach the quarter-finals in each of the four Grand Slams. He has now won his past two major quarter-finals since reaching the semi-finals at the 2022 US Open.

Khachanov moves to 13th spot in ATP Rankings

Khachanov has now gained seven places to rank 13th on the ATP Live Rankings. Notably, he can rise as high as seventh with the Australian Open title.