Coco Gauff knocks Emma Raducanu out of Australian Open 2023

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 18, 2023, 04:05 pm 2 min read

Coco Gauff overcame Emma Raducanu (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

18-year-old rising tennis star Coco Gauff overcame Emma Raducanu in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday. Gauff sealed the first set 6-3 before the match went into a tiebreaker. She prevailed 7-6 to reach the 3rd round. Since winning the 2021 US Open, Raducanu has failed to go beyond the second round in any of the Grand Slam events.

Raducanu continues to suffer since her maiden Slam win

Playing her second Australian Open tourney, Raducanu has exited the second round on successive occasions. She has a 2-2 win-loss record here in Melbourne. Meanwhile, since winning the US Open 2021, her results at Slams read 2nd round (AO), 2nd round (French Open), 2nd round (Wimbledon), 1st round (US Open), and 2nd round (AO).

Key stats from the match

Gauff has now taken a 1-0 lead over Raducanu in the head-to-head meetings. Gauff doled out three aces compared to Raducanu's one. However, Raducanu had one less double fault (2) as Gauff posted three. Gauff had a 66% win on the first serve. She also converted 3/7 break points and won one tiebreak.

Other key results in women's singles 2nd round

Anastasia Potapova defeated Sloane Stephens 7-6, 6-4. Cristina Bucsa stunned Canada's Bianca Andreescu 2-6, 7-6, 6-4. 27th seed Irina-Camelia Begu came from behind to overcome Elizabeth Mandlik 3-6, 7-6, 6-2. 10th seed Madison Keys enjoyed a routine straight-sets win over Wang Xinyu (6-3, 6-2). 20th seed Barbora Krejcikova beat Clara Burel 6-4, 6-1. 32nd seed Jil Teichmann was stunned by Zhu Lin (2-6, 2-6).