Tennis legend Martina Navratilova diagnosed with throat and breast cancer

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 03, 2023, 12:52 pm 3 min read

In what comes as a disturbing piece of news, tennis legend Martina Navratilova has been diagnosed with throat and breast cancer. The 66-year-old informed Tennis.com about the development on Monday. She added that both cancers are treatable. Notably, the 18-time Grand Slam singles champion fought breast cancer in 2010 for six months. Navratilova has also won 31 doubles and 10 mixed doubles major titles.

A look at the key details

According to WTA, Navratilova discovered an enlarged lymph node in her neck during the WTA Finals in Fort Worth in November. She underwent testing thereafter. As a result, the doctors discovered Stage 1 throat cancer and Stage 1 breast cancer. It is understood that Navratilova's cancer is human papillomavirus (HPV), known as one of the more treatable cancers.

Here is what Navratilova's agent said

"When it didn't go down, a biopsy was performed, and the results came back as stage one throat cancer," Navratilova's agent said in a statement sent to AFP. "The prognosis is good and Martina will start her treatment this month. The cancer type is HPV and this particular type responds well to treatment. Both these cancers are in their early stages with great outcomes."

Navratilova won 59 major titles

Navratilova has won 59 major titles (31 doubles, 10 mixed doubles, and 18 singles). She holds the record of winning the most singles titles (nine) at Wimbledon (men or women). Roger Federer follows her with eight men's titles, while Serena Williams has won the women's tournament seven times. Navratilova has also won the Australian Open (3), French Open (2), and US Open (4).

One of two women with over 300 singles wins (majors)

Navratilova remains the only woman to have won over 300 singles matches at Grand Slams (306). Only Serena is ahead of her in terms of match wins (367). Chris Evert follows the former with 299 major wins.

Navratilova was supposed to work at the Australian Open

Navratilova's condition has forced her to opt out of her commentary stint for Tennis Channel. She was supposed to work with them at the upcoming Australian Open. However, she will have sporadic Zoom appearances. Navratilova told her friend Pam Shriver about her cancer a few weeks ago. Notably, Shriver won 79 doubles titles playing with Navratilova, including 21 majors.

Navratilova married long-time partner Julia Lemigova in 2014

Navratilova has been an avid supporter of the LGBTQ cause. She married her long-time partner Julia Lemigova in 2014. The duo lives in Miami along with two daughters. In 1981, Navratilova re-identified herself as a lesbian.