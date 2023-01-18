Sports

Rafael Nadal crashes out of 2023 Australian Open: Details here

Rafael Nadal has bowed out of the 2023 Australian Open after suffering a second-round defeat by American Mackenzie McDonald. Defending champion Nadal struggled with an injury as he suffered a heartbreaking exit. The 36-year-old was trailing by a set when he pulled up with a supposedly hip problem. Nadal took a medical timeout at the end of the second set but ultimately lost.

Injury concerns surrounding Nadal

Number one seed Nadal was far from his best coming into the tournament. He lost seven of his last nine competitive matches, and there were major concerns regarding his fitness after an abdomen injury that troubled him through most of the second half of 2022. As per reports, Rafa will now slip to World No. 6 in the rankings.