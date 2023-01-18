Sports

West Indies announce 15-member squad for Zimbabwe Tests: Details here

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 18, 2023, 10:39 am 3 min read

West Indies have announced a new-look 15-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series versus hosts Zimbabwe. Veteran pacer Shannon Gabriel has been called back alongside the left-arm duo of Gudakesh Motie and Jomel Warrican. Pacers Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip have been left out due to injuries. Kraigg Brathwaite will continue to lead the Caribbean team. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The Zimbabwe Test series gets underway on February 4 with both matches taking place at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo.

WI's last Test assignment saw them suffering a 0-2 whitewash in Australia.

The side is now eyeing to bounce back against Zimbabwe, the 10th-ranked team in the longest format.

Meanwhile, WI lead selector Desmond Haynes believes Zimbabwe can put up a tough fight.

Shamarh Brooks left out

Meanwhile, batter Shamarh Brooks has been left out of the squad following a poor outing in the Australia series. Seales wasn't available for selection as the pacer is recovering from his knee surgery. Phillip was also unavailable due to injury.

Gabriel adds experience to the bowling attack

Gabriel, who last played a Test for West Indies in November 2021, brings with him an experience of 56 Test caps. He owns 161 wickets in the format at 31.84 (6 five-fors). The veteran was the joint-highest wicket-taker in the Super50 Cup for the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in November last year. The same earned the speedster a recall in the Test squad.

Haynes backs Gabriel to do well

"He (Gabriel) is an experienced bowler who has been at the international level for over 10 years and has knowledge of the conditions in Zimbabwe when we won there in 2017," said Desmond Haynes.

Recall for Warrican, Motie

Meanwhile, Warrican, like Gabriel, has been out of the Test team since November 2021. He currently owns 41 wickets in 13 Tests at 35.37. Meanwhile, Motie, who debuted in Tests versus Bangladesh last year, has received another opportunity. The 27-year-old went wicket-less in his only Test appearance. Nevertheless, both Warrican and Motie have been backed to do well on spin-friendly Zimbabwe tracks.

Here's what Haynes said

"We looked at the conditions we anticipate playing in, and have included two left-arm spinners who didn't go to Australia in Motie and Warrican," Haynes noted while talking about Warrican and Motie's inclusion.

West Indies squad for Zimbabwe Tests

West Indies squad for Zimbabwe Tests: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Jermaine Blackwood (vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Tagnarine Chanderpaul, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Shannon Gabriel, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach, Devon Thomas, and Jomel Warrican.