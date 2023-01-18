Sports

Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj make massive gains in ODI rankings

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 18, 2023, 10:11 am 2 min read

Kohli is now the fourth-ranked ODI batter (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj have made massive gains in the ICC ODI rankings following their spectacular show in the recently-concluded Sri Lanka series. While Kohli has advanced to the fourth position in the batting charts, Siraj has attained the career-best third spot in the bowling rankings. Notably, Team India handsomely clinched the series by a 3-0 margin. Here's more.

Kohli is back among the runs

Kohli was at his best in the series as he mustered two centuries in three games. His scores read 113 (87), 4 (9), and 166* (110). He now holds the fourth spot with a rating of 750. Pakistan's Babar Azam (887) and the South African duo of Rassie van der Dussen (766) and Quinton de Kock (759) are ahead of him.

Career-best ranking for Siraj

Meanwhile, Siraj was at his lethal best with the ball as he returned with nine wickets in three games. He has now jumped to the third spot with a career-best rating of 685. The speedster is only behind New Zealand's Trent Boult (730) and Australia's Josh Hazlewood (727) on the list. Siraj can surpass the duo in the upcoming ODI series versus New Zealand.

Shubman Gill makes gains

Opener Shubman Gill also made gains in the batting rankings. He recorded scores of 70 (60), 21 (12), and 116 (97), and his series strike rate of 122.49 stood out. As a result, he has advanced to the 26th spot with a rating of 624. His fellow Indian batters Rohit Sharma (704) and Shreyas Iyer (663) are in 10th and 15th place respectively.

India to take on New Zealand

As mentioned, India will take on New Zealand in their next ODI assignment at home. The three-match series gets underway on January 18. India, who are currently the fourth-ranked ODI side with a rating of 110, will have a chance to displace New Zealand (117) at the top. England (113) and Australia (112) occupy second and third place, respectively.