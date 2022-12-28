Sports

Decoding the incredible numbers of Carlos Alcaraz in 2022

Decoding the incredible numbers of Carlos Alcaraz in 2022

Written by V Shashank Dec 28, 2022, 09:40 pm 4 min read

Carlos Alcaraz is the second-youngest US Open champion in men's singles (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz had an emphatic run in 2022. He won a record five titles, which comprised an enthralling campaign at the US Open. He became the youngest ever to become the world number one in ATP Rankings and the youngest ever Open Era year-end number one. Alcaraz was eventually adjudged ATP Player of the Year. We look at his stellar numbers in 2022.

Why does this story matter?

Alcaraz finished as number 32 at the end of 2021. An incredible run in 2022 helped him make a meteoric rise.

Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest Grand Slam champion since Rafael Nadal, who won the French Open in 2005. He concluded the season with a 57-13 record.

Alcaraz will be hungrier than ever heading into the next season.

Youngest world number one in ATP Rankings

19-year-old Alcaraz beat Norwegian Casper Ruud in the men's singles US Open finals to become the youngest ever to reach the world number one spot. He became only the fourth Spanish to win the US Open title after Juan Carlos Ferrero, Carlos Moya, and Nadal. Also, he is the 28th player to become the world number one.

Alcaraz has six ATP titles

Alcaraz secured his sixth ATP title at the US Open. He won five of these this season (joint-most), including ATP Masters 1000 trophies in Miami Open and Madrid Open. The Spaniard won four of his six titles on clay courts. He claimed his maiden ATP title in Umag last year. Alcaraz enjoys a win-loss record of 90-31 on the ATP Tour.

Alcaraz unlocks a unique feat in Madrid Open

After beating Nadal in Madrid, Alcaraz defeated former world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals. The Spaniard became the first-ever man ever to beat Djokovic and Nadal in consecutive matches on clay. Alcaraz became the youngest Madrid champion, beating Alexander Zverev.

Second-youngest US Open champion

Alcaraz became the second-youngest man to win the US Open title in the Open Era, at 19 years and 129 days. He is only behind legend Pete Sampras, who won the tournament in 1990 (19 days and 15 days). The former broke the record of Lleyton Hewitt, who won the US Open in 2001 at 20 years and 187 days.

Feats unlocked by Alcaraz post US Open win

Alcaraz, who was ranked 55th at the time of the 2021 US open, entered the 2022 edition as the number four-ranked player. Upon winning the title, he became only the fourth player to leapfrog from fourth to the top spot in one ATP Rankings release. Moya (March 15, 1999), Andre Agassi (July 5, 1999), and Sampras (September 11, 2000) are the others.

2022 has been memorable for Alcaraz!

Earlier this year, Alcaraz became the second-youngest to pocket two ATP Masters 1000 titles (Miami and Madrid), ranking behind Nadal (2005). He also etched his name as the youngest ATP 500 titlist with a win in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a title in Barcelona.

Alcaraz scripts Open Era records

Alcaraz became the youngest to win Rio Open (18 years 10 months), Miami Open (18 years 11 months), Madrid Open (19 years). He also etched his name as the youngest Open Era year-end number one (19 years 5 months).

Records scripted by Alcaraz

As stated, Alcaraz, 19, became the youngest top-ranked player in 50 editions of the year-end ATP Rankings. As per ATP, he is the first player other than Nadal, Roger Federer, Djokovic, and Andy Murray to have finished number one since Andy Roddick in 2003. The Spaniard made the biggest jump to year-end number one in ATP Rankings history.

Alcaraz is 24-7 across Grand Slams

Alcaraz owns a 24-7 win-loss record across Majors, including 11-1 at the US Open. He has a 3-2 record at the Australian Open, having exited in the third round in 2022. Alcaraz holds a 6-2 record at the French Open. He reached the quarters earlier this year. He has a 4-2 W/L record in Wimbledon. He was ousted in the fourth round in 2022.