Jessica Pegula reaches her second WTA 1000 final in 2022

Oct 23, 2022

Jessica Pegula overcame former world number one Victoria Azarenka Source: Twitter/@WTA_insider)

In-form Jessica Pegula overcame former world number one Victoria Azarenka in the semis of the Guadalajara Open, WTA 1000. With this win, Pegula has made it to her second WTA 1000 final of the year. Pegula claimed a 7-6(3), 6-1 win over Azarenka and will be awaiting the winner between Maria Sakkari and Marie Bouzkova. The match got suspended as Sakkari was leading 7-5.

Pegula Fourth player to clock 40-plus victories in 2022

Pegula has raced to a 41-18 win-loss record in 2022 and 40 in terms of WTA main draws. Pegula has become just the fourth player to hit 40 victories in 2022, joining Iga Swiatek (62), Ons Jabeur (46), and Daria Kasatkina (40). In terms of her H2H record versus Azarenka, the tally reads 2-2. Azarenka had won the previous meeting at 2021 Indian Wells.

Do you know? Key stats of the match

Pegula served five aces compared to Azarenka's two. She also committed lesser double faults (2) to Azarenka's six. Pegula had a 67% win on the first serve and converted three out of 8 break points. In terms of points, Pegula claimed 70.

Stat attack Key numbers for Pegula

Pegula's both finals in 2022 have come at the WTA 1000 level. She had reached the final in Madrid earlier this year, falling to Jabeur. As per WTA, Pegula is now the first American to reach two or more WTA 1000 finals in a single year since Sloane Stephens in 2018. Pegula is searching for her maiden title this season and a second overall.

Information 10th American player with 40-plus wins in a season

As per Opta, Pegula is the 10th American female player to win 40+ matches in a season in the 2000s after Serena Williams, Lindsay Davenport, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati, Monica Seles, Sofia Kenin, Madison Keys, Meghann Shaughnessy, and Chanda Rubin.