Jessica Pegula wins her maiden WTA 1000 title: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 24, 2022, 12:08 pm 2 min read

Jessica Pegula overcame Maria Sakkari Source: Twitter/@WTA)

Jessica Pegula tamed Maria Sakkari to win the Guadalajara Open, WTA 1000 title. Pegula defeated Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 to claim a maiden WTA 1000 honor of her career. The USA player claimed her first title of the year and also a second career title overall. It was a superb contest and Pegula maintained her form to down the Greek star. Here's more.

Numbers Key numbers for Pegula

Pegula has raced to a 42-18 win-loss record in 2022 and 41 in terms of WTA main draws. Pegula is only behind Iga Swiatek (62) and Ons Jabeur (46) in terms of wins in 2022. Versus Sakkari, Pegula has improved her H2H record to 2-3. Notably, this was the 3rd meeting between the pair this year after the Australian Open and Doha International.

Quote I'm just super excited, says Pegula

"I'm just super excited, relieved, happy, like all the emotions," Pegula said after her win. "Dedicating it to my mom was extra special, I know she was watching back home."

Information Here are the match stats

Pegula served three aces compared to Sakkari's two. She also clocked lesser double faults (2) to Sakkari's three. Pegula had a 79% win on the first serve and converted five out of 8 break points. She won a total of 58 points.

Journey Pegula's journey in the tourney

In the round of 32, Pegula surged ahead of Elena Rybakina 2-6, 6-3, 7-6. She took down Bianca Andreescu next in a 6-4, 6-4 contest. In the quarters, Pegula overcame Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-2 before taming Victoria Azarenka 7-6, 6-1. Notably, all of her four opponents before the final are former Grand Slam winners.