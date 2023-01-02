Sports

Novak Djokovic can script these records at Australian Open

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 02, 2023, 01:02 pm 3 min read

Djokovic has won the Australian Open nine times (Source: Twitter/@DjokerNole)

After months of drama, Novak Djokovic is finally set to play at the Australian Open. The 21-time Grand Slam winner missed the tournament last year after refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Djokovic, who arrived in Australia with a COVID-19 vaccine exemption, was deported ahead of the 2022 edition. Recently, it was reported that he has been granted a visa for the impending tournament.

Why does this story matter?

In January 2022, the border authorities in Australia canceled Djokovic's visa upon arrival.

He was sent to immigration detention before his lawyers filed an appeal. Although his team won the case, the government re-canceled his visa. The judges rejected Djokovic's appeal thereafter.

The Serbian has been cleared to play the tournament this time.

Djokovic is chasing his 10th Australian Open title.

Decoding Djokovic's dominance at Australian Open

Djokovic, who won his first Australian Open in 2008, has the most number of titles (9) at this slam. He has three more than Roy Emerson and Roger Federer (6 each). The Serbian has a win-loss record of 82-8 at this Slam. He owns a win percentage of 91. Djokovic has the second-most match-wins in men's singles at the Australian Open.

Djokovic eyes these feats

Djokovic could become the only man with 10 titles at the Australian Open. He could just be the second man after Rafael Nadal (14 at French Open) to have won 10 or more titles at a Grand Slam. Overall (men or women), Djokovic is only behind Margaret Court, who owns 11 titles at the Australian Open.

Djokovic would want to keep this streak alive

Djokovic has a perfect record in the finals of the Australian Open (9-0). He would want to keep this streak alive. The Serbian also holds the record for playing the most number of finals at this Slam. Djokovic has registered a rare streak of winning three consecutive Australian Open titles twice in his career (from 2011 to 2013 and 2019 to 2021).

Would Djokovic emulate Nadal?

Djokovic claimed his 21st Grand Slam title, breaking a tie with legend Federer, last year. He won a record-equaling seventh Wimbledon title to achieve this feat. At the Australian Open, Djokovic would want to emulate Nadal, who owns most major titles (22).

Djokovic could break his record

Djokovic is unbeaten at the Australian Open since January 2018. He lost to Hyeon Chung in the last 16 clash in that edition. Djokovic holds the record for winning 25 consecutive matches at the Australian Open. His unbeaten streak commenced in 2011 and ended when he lost the quarter-finals in 2014. Djokovic could surpass his record in the upcoming edition.