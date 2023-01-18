Sports

Australian Open 2023, Daniil Medvedev ousts John Millman: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 18, 2023, 04:55 pm 2 min read

Daniil Medvedev overcame John Millman in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Daniil Medvedev overcame John Millman in the second round of the Australian Open 2023 on Wednesday. With this win, Medvedev has secured a berth in the 3rd round. He beat Millman 7-5, 6-2, 6-2. Medvedev, who reached the final in Melbourne on two successive occasions in 2021 and 2022 respectively, will be vying for a maiden crown. Here are the stats.

Key stats from the match

Medvedev doled out a whopping 10 aces compared to Millman's none. Medvedev clocked more double faults (3) to Millman's one but enjoyed a 75% win on the first serve. He won 8/13 break points and sealed a total of 103 points. Notably, this was the first meeting between the pair as Medvedev has claimed a 1-0 lead.

Medvedev's Slam numbers

Medvedev now has a 21-6 win-loss record here in Melbourne. Since the 2019 edition, Medvedev has continuously reached the third round or beyond. Overall in Slams, Medvedev has raced to a 59-21 win-loss record.

Karen Khachanov to face Frances Tiafoe

18th seed Karen Khachanov claimed a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 win over Jason Kubler. Khachanov will next be up against Frances Tiafoe in the 3rd round. Tiafoe beat Shang Juncheng 6-4, 6-4, 6-1. Khachanov has a 2-0 win-loss record versus Tiafoe. He won in 2018 and 2021 Wimbledon respectively.