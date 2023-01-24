Sports

Rashid Khan races to 500 T20 wickets: Decoding his stats

Rashid Khan is only the second bowler with 500 T20 scalps (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed mind-boggling figures worth 3/16 in the SA20 League match against Pretoria Capitals on Monday. Rashid, who captains MI Cape Town, got the better of Kusal Mendis, Rilee Rossouw, and Clyde Fortuin. The effort saw him reach the 500-wicket mark in T20s. Notably, he has become only the second bowler to attain the milestone. We decode his T20 stats.

Rashid steers to 500 T20 scalps!

Rashid made his T20 debut against Zimbabwe in 2015. He has since pocketed 500 scalps across 371 matches. He averages a stellar 18.18 (economy: 6.38). He owns four five-wicket hauls in T20s (BBI: 6/17). Only West Indies' Dwayne Bravo has claimed more wickets than Rashid. The medium-pacer owns 614 scalps in 556 matches. Sunil Narine (474) trails Rashid among the leading T20 wicket-takers.

Why does this story matter?

Rashid is one of the most sought bowlers in the world of T20 cricket. His leg breaks and googlies are a class apart.

The 24-year-old has dominance like no other in both franchise cricket and the international arena.

With the age on his side, Rashid could end up as the greatest ever to have graced the format.

Rashid's numbers in SA20 2023

Rashid has so far snapped up eight wickets in seven matches of the inaugural edition of the SA20 League. He has an average of 23.37 and an economy of 6.92. He is the joint-highest wicket-taker for MI Cape Town alongside pacer Jofra Archer.

Rashid has been a menace in IPL

Rashid has been a class act ever since his debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has clipped 112 wickets in 92 matches, averaging 20.83. He played an invaluable role for newcomers Gujarat Titans as they lifted the IPL 2022 title. He pocketed 19 wickets while averaging 22.15 (BBI: 4/24). Rashid was a part of Sunrisers Hyderabad (2017-21) prior to joining Titans.

How has Rashid fared in T20Is?

Rashid has taken 122 wickets in 74 T20Is to date. He averages an astonishing 14.37. He has managed two five-wicket hauls (BBI: 5/3). In June 2018, he became the fastest bowler, in terms of time taken, to take 50 wickets in T20I cricket. He reached the milestone in two years and 220 days against Bangladesh.

Highest T20 wicket-taker in 2022

Rashid had a terrific run all throughout the year in 2022. He wound up as the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket, snapping up 81 scalps at 20.00. Sri Lankan ace Wanindu Hasaranga (73) followed suit.

How did the match pan out?

Bowling first, Cape Town ended up conceding 182/8. Openers Mendis (29) and Will Jacks (62) gave a blistering start to Pretoria, with James Neesham chiming in a crunch 22*. For Cape Town, both Rashid and Archer snapped up three wickets each. Chasing 183, Cape Town lost wickets at regular stages to perish on 130/10. Meanwhile, Wayne Parnell (3/14) bowled the best figures.