Gabriel Martinelli signs new Arsenal contract: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 03, 2023, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli has signed a new contract with Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal. Martinelli has signed a deal until 2027. The 21-year-old Brazilian's previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season. However, he has agreed a new four-and-a-half-year contract with the option for an additional year. Here we decode his stats.

Mikel Arteta on Martinelli

"Gabi is still very young, so we know there's still much more to come from him," said manager Mikel Arteta. "Our supporters see his quality and energy every single time he puts on the shirt and he's the same every day in training, with his hard work and positive values." He added Arsenal are excited to continue to develop his huge talent.

Martinelli's numbers at Arsenal

In 111 matches for the Gunners, Martinelli has scored 25 goals. He has also made his presence felt with 14 assists in all competitions. He impressed in his debut season, scoring 10 goals in 26 appearances, besides providing 3 assists.

Martinelli's Premier League numbers

Martinelli has appeared in 76 PL matches for the Gunners, scoring 18 times and making nine assists. In the ongoing season, he has 7 goals and 2 assists. Out of his 133 shots, 37 have been on target. He has smashed the woodwork five times. Martinelli has missed 14 big chances, besides also creating 14. He has also provided 11 through balls.