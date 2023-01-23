Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal overcome Manchester United 3-2: Key stats

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal overcome Manchester United 3-2: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 23, 2023, 01:04 am 3 min read

Arsenal dominated the match and found a winner in the 90th minute through Nketiah (Photo credit: Twitter/@EddieNketiah9)

Premier League 2022-23 leaders Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-2 in a pulsating contest at the Emirates on Sunday. Marcus Rashford gave United the lead before Eddie Nketiah equalized minutes later. In the second half, Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal a 2-1 lead but Lisandro Martinez made it 2-2. Arsenal dominated the match and found a winner in the 90th minute through Nketiah. Here's more.

Arsenal race to 50 points from 19 games

After 19 games, Arsenal have raced to 50 points (W16 D2 L1), restoring a five-point lead over Manchester City (45) with a game in hand. United have now conceded late goals in two successive games and remain fourth with 39 points (20 matches). United suffered their fifth defeat of the season. Newcastle United are above Erik ten Hag's side with a superior goal difference.

Key records for Arsenal

Arsenal had 63 touches in the Manchester United box in this match. As per Opta, no side has had as many in a single Premier League game in 2022-23 so far. Nketiah is now the second Arsenal player to score a 90th minute winner against Manchester United in the Premier League, after Thierry Henry in January 2007.

A unique record for Lisandro Martinez

As per Opta, Martínez is the seventh Argentine player to score a Premier League goal for Man United . It's now the most of any club (also Carlos Tevez, Juan Sebastian Veron, Angel Di Maria, Marcos Rojo, Gabriel Heinze, and Alejandro Garnacho).

Rashford shines for United

Rashford has scored nine goals in all competitions since the FIFA World Cup 2022 finished. It's the most of any player in Europe's big five leagues. Rashford has managed to net 17 goals in 28 appearances for United this season, including nine in the PL. He has managed 68 Premier League goals in total, besides 110 in total.

Key numbers for Bruno and Saka

Bruno Fernandes made his 4th PL assist this season, besides racing to 29 overall in the competition. Saka scored his 24th PL goal overall, besides seven in the ongoing season. He also has seven assists.

Key numbers for the Gunners

Arsenal are the 4th side in PL history to reach 50-plus points after 19 games in a season after Liverpool (twice), Chelsea, and Manchester City. Arsenal are also unbeaten in each of their last 12 home league games.

Saka and Xhaka script these stats

As per Squawka, Saka is the youngest Arsenal player in the competition's history to score in three consecutive Premier League games against Man United. Granit Xhaka is the 4th Arsenal player to provide 5-plus league assists this season.