Sports

Hockey World Cup 2023: India evicted after losing penalty shootout

Hockey World Cup 2023: India evicted after losing penalty shootout

Written by V Shashank Jan 22, 2023, 09:41 pm 2 min read

India failed to reach the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup 2023 (Source: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia)

India's campaign in the ongoing Hockey World Cup came to an end against New Zealand in the crossover match on Sunday. With the scores leveled 3-3 post full time, India lost the penalty shootout by a scoreline of 4-5 to conclude what looked like a promising run. New Zealand will now face Pool B table-toppers, Belgium, in the quarter-finals on January 24. Here's more.

How did the match pan out?

Lalit Upadhyay put the hosts 1-0 up in the second quarter. Sukhjeet Singh doubled the lead off a rebound. NZ, however, cut down the deficit near half-time. Varun Kumar added India's third, but NZ sneaked in a second through a penalty. Sean Findlay helped NZ draw parity before full-time. In shootouts, Shamsher Singh missed the mark, thereby ending India's campaign in the tournament.

India's performance at the Hockey World Cup

India last won the tournament in 1975, finishing second and third in 1973 and 1971, respectively Team India exited in the quarter-finals of the 2018 edition. As per TOI, this was the first instance since 1982 of India playing at a Hockey World Cup as a medalist from the last Olympics. India ended a 41-year-long wait by winning bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

India are hosting Hockey WC for fourth time

India are hosting the Hockey World Cup for the fourth time after 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (Delhi), and 2018 (Odisha). It is the most times a nation has hosted the tournament. Notably, India became the first nation to be hosting the tournament twice in a row.