Hockey World Cup 2023: Hosts India beat Wales 4-2

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 19, 2023, 09:07 pm 3 min read

India will beat New Zealand in the crossovers (Source: Twitter/@FIH_Hockey)

The Indian men's team beat Wales 4-2 in the Hockey World Cup 2023 final Pool D match at the Kalinga Stadium on Thursday. Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, and Harmanpreet Singh scored the goals for India, while Wales' Furlong Gareth and Draper Jacob pulled two back. The Harmanpreet-led side will face New Zealand in their crossover match. Meanwhile, England have qualified for the quarter-finals.

A riveting World Cup encounter

After a goalless first quarter, Shamsher drew first blood for India (21'). India finished the second quarter with a 1-0 lead. Akashdeep extended India's lead in the third quarter before Wales restored parity through Gareth and Jacob. The duo scored two goals within as many minutes. Akashdeep then scored his second goal of the match (45'), while Harmanpreet (59') sealed the deal for India.

Wales yet to beat India!

Wales, who featured in their first-ever World Cup, are yet to beat India. India defeated them 4-1 at the 2014 Commonwealth Games (CWG) before claiming a 4-3 victory in the following edition of the tournament (2018). Wales were on the receiving end at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games last year, having lost 1-4 to India. Harmanpreet Singh starred with a hat-trick.

India are hosting Hockey WC for fourth time

India are hosting the Hockey World Cup for the fourth time after 1982 (Mumbai), 2010 (Delhi), and 2018 (Odisha). It is the most times a nation has hosted the tournament. Notably, India became the first nation to be hosting the tournament twice in a row.

India's performance at the Hockey World Cup

India last won the tournament in 1975, finishing second and third in 1973 and 1971, respectively Team India exited in the quarter-finals in the 2018 edition. As per TOI, it is the first instance since 1982 of India playing at a Hockey World Cup as a medalist from the last Olympics. India ended a 41-year-long wait by winning bronze in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

England through to quarters; India to face NZ

India finished second (Pool D) after defeating Wales. The Men in Blue claimed two wins and one draw (seven points). Although England amassed as many points, they finished ahead of India with a Goal Difference of nine. Therefore, England have gained direct qualification for the quarter-finals. India will face New Zealand in the crossover game for a place in the last eight.

The format of 2023 Hockey World Cup

According to the 2023 Hockey World Cup format, the group winners will qualify for the quarter-finals straightaway. The second and third-placed sides from each pool will compete in cross-overs from where four more teams will reach the quarter-finals.