Australian Open: Marketa Vondrousova stuns second seed Ons Jabeur
Czech star Marketa Vondrousova knocked second seed Ons Jabeur out of the 2023 Australian Open after beating her in the second round. The former required three sets (6-1, 5-7, 6-1) in nearly two hours to reach the third round. Notably, Jabeur finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022. Vondrousova reached the French Open final in 2019.
Stats of the match
Vondrousova won a total of 93 points, while Jabeur clinched 27 winners in the match. The latter fired as many as four aces, with her opponent settling with one. Vondrousova recorded a win percentage of 59 and 52 on his first and second serve, respectively. Meanwhile, the Tunisian smashed the match's fastest serve (208 KPH).
Vondrousova attains this feat; forgettable record for Jabeur
Vondrousova has won her first career match against a top-10 ranked opponent at a Grand Slam. As per Opta, the second-seeded player has failed to reach the round of 32 (women's singles) main draw at the Australian Open for the second time in the Open Era. Simona Halep suffered a first-round exit after losing to Shuai Zhang in 2016.