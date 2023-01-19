Sports

Australian Open: Marketa Vondrousova stuns second seed Ons Jabeur

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 19, 2023, 08:11 pm 1 min read

Vondrousova knocked second seed Ons Jabeur (Source: Twitter/@AustralianOpen)

Czech star Marketa Vondrousova knocked second seed Ons Jabeur out of the 2023 Australian Open after beating her in the second round. The former required three sets (6-1, 5-7, 6-1) in nearly two hours to reach the third round. Notably, Jabeur finished as the runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2022. Vondrousova reached the French Open final in 2019.

Stats of the match

Vondrousova won a total of 93 points, while Jabeur clinched 27 winners in the match. The latter fired as many as four aces, with her opponent settling with one. Vondrousova recorded a win percentage of 59 and 52 on his first and second serve, respectively. Meanwhile, the Tunisian smashed the match's fastest serve (208 KPH).

Vondrousova attains this feat; forgettable record for Jabeur

Vondrousova has won her first career match against a top-10 ranked opponent at a Grand Slam. As per Opta, the second-seeded player has failed to reach the round of 32 (women's singles) main draw at the Australian Open for the second time in the Open Era. Simona Halep suffered a first-round exit after losing to Shuai Zhang in 2016.