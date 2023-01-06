Sports

Adelaide International 1: Djokovic to face Medvedev in semis

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 06, 2023, 07:09 pm 2 min read

Medvedev ousted Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3

Novak Djokovic thwarted Denis Shapovalov, pulling away a 6-3, 6-4 win to reach the semi-finals of the 2023 Adelaide International 1. Djokovic will face Daniil Medvedev in the semis. Earlier, Medvedev ousted Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3. Djokovic maintained his 100% record against Shapovalov and goes into the match versus Russia's Medvedev as the favorite. Here are further details.

Key numbers for Djokovic

Djokovic has won 21 of his past 22 matches. Djokovic, who won his 3rd career honor here in Adelaide back in 2007, seeks his 92nd title. In his quarter-final match, the Djoker dished out 5 aces compared to his opponent's 8. Djokovic had an impressive 79% win on the first serve. He converted three out of 8 break points. He won 80 points overall.

Djokovic owns an 8-0 record over Shapovalov

Shapovalov has never beaten Djokovic, trailing 0-8 in their career head-to-head meetings. Djokovic prevailed 7-6, 7-5, 7-5 in the pair's previous clash at 2021 Wimbledon.

Next up for Djokovic is Medvedev

Djokovic will face Medvedev and the Serbian leads 8-4 in his ATP H2H series. "Hopefully [it will be] another long night," said Djokovic ahead of his clash with Medvedev. "I don't think there's going to be too many short points tomorrow unless we both serve well. Normally when you play Daniil, you have to be ready to go the distance, physically, mentally, game-wise."