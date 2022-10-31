Sports

Daniil Medvedev downs Denis Shapovalov, wins Vienna Open: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 31, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Medvedev recorded his 4th win over Shapovalov (Source: Twitter/@DaniiMedwed)

First-seeded Daniil Medvedev staged a sensational comeback to win the 2022 Vienna Open final on Sunday. The Russian ace beat 23-year-old Denis Shapovalov 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 in two hours and 16 minutes to seize the ATP 500 tournament. Notably, it's his second tour-level title of the season, having dominated the scenes in Los Cabos in August. We decode his stats.

Information Medvedev overcomes Shapovalov

Medvedev fired 24 winners which comprised six aces. He broke the set five times. He conceded merely three double faults in contrast to Shapovalov (6). He garnered a total of 97 points, including 59 from serves.

Information A look at his journey

Medvedev routed Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-2, 6-2 in R32. He hammered Dominic Thiem 6-3, 6-3 before thumping sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the quarter-finals. He scripted a 6-4, 6-2 win over Grigor Dimitrov in the semis. Medvedev eventually prevailed against Shapovalov in the final.

Do you know? Medvedev pins his 4th win over Shapovalov

Medvedev can now boast of 4-2 W/L record over Shapovalov. Notably, the 2021 US Open winner has won each of their last four meetings since the defeat in Washington in 2018.

ATP Finals Medvedev earns fourth consecutive ATP Finals qualification

Medvedev storming into the final saw him clinch his fourth successive ATP Finals qualification. He became the sixth player to bag the spot for the year-ending clash in Turin scheduled from November 13-20. He joined the likes of Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Novak Djokovic. Notably, Medvedev bagged the top honor in 2020, beating Thiem 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-4.

2022 Medvedev records his 45th win in 2022

Medvedev has raced to a 45-15 win-loss record in 2022. He snatched his second title of the season, having thumped Cameron Norrie 7-5, 6-0 in the Las Cabos finale (ATP 250 event). Earlier this year, Medvedev wound up as the runner-up to Nadal in the Australian Open final. Overall, he holds a 267-114 record under his belt, including 15 men's singles titles.