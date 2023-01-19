Sports

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pull out of India Open

Indian men's doubles badminton pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty pulled out of the India Open on Thursday. Satwik and Chirag were forced to call it quits from the Super 750 event after the former suffered a hip injury. The duo was scheduled to face China's Yu Chen Liu and Xuan Yi Ou in the second round of the tournament in New Delhi.

Satwik-Chirag had won the opener

Satwik-Chirag had registered a straight-game win over Scotland's Grimley twins in the first round of the India Open, beating them 21-13, 21-15. "India's top men's doubles pair #SatChi has unfortunately pulled out of the tournament due to an injury. A sad moment for all of us!" the Badminton Association of India (BAI) tweeted on Thursday.

Malaysia Open 2023: Satwiksairaj and Chirag lose semi-final duel

Recently, the two shuttlers bowed out of the 2023 Malaysia Open in the last-four stage. After staging a comeback in their quarter-final match, the duo fell short in a three-game battle versus the world number 17 pair of Liang Wei Keng and Wang Chang. Satwik and Chirag lost the contest 16-21, 21-11, and 15-21.