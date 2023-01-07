Sports

Carlos Alcaraz to miss the 2023 Australian Open: Here's why

Carlos Alcaraz would have been the number one seed (Source: Twitter/@carlosalcaraz)

Tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz will miss the upcoming Australian Open due to a right leg injury. The 19-year-old Spaniard announced his decision to skip the marquee event on his social media handle. Alcaraz ended 2022 as the youngest to be year-end number one in the ATP Rankings. Meanwhile, seven-time Grand Slam winner Venus Williams has pulled out of the event as well. Here's more.

Alcaraz will skip the 2023 Australian Open

When I was at my best in preseason, I picked up an injury through a chance, unnatural movement in training. This time it's the semimembranosus muscle in my right leg. pic.twitter.com/nJbIlMtGyK — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) January 6, 2023

Alcaraz would have been the number one seed

Alcaraz injured himself during the preseason training to be sidelined for the tournament. He would have been the top seed at a Major for the first time. Casper Ruud, Novak Djokovic, and Stefanos Tsitsipas now have a shot at the world number-one spot post-tournament. Alcaraz also missed the 2022 ATP Finals after picking up a muscle tear at the Paris Masters.

Alcaraz made a meteoric rise in 2022

Alcaraz beat Norwegian Ruud in the men's singles US Open finals to become the youngest ever to reach the world number one spot. He secured his sixth ATP title at the US Open. Alcaraz (19y 129d) became the second-youngest man to win the US Open title in the Open Era, behind Pete Sampras (19y 28d in 1990). He ended 2022 with a 57-13 record.

A year to remember for Alcaraz!

Earlier in 2022, Alcaraz became the second-youngest to pocket two ATP Masters 1000 titles (Miami and Madrid), ranking behind Rafael Nadal (2005). He etched his name as the youngest ATP 500 titlist with a win in Rio de Janeiro, followed by a title in Barcelona.

Williams to miss the 2023 Australian Open

Williams was set to partake in her 22nd Australian Open, after being awarded a wildcard. She, however, picked up an injury at the ASB Classic in New Zealand to withdraw from AO. The 42-year-old is a two-time finalist at Melbourne Park (2003, 2017). She is currently ranked outside of the top 1000. Kimberly Birrell of Australia has been awarded her wildcard place.

Williams was ousted in the US Open first round

Williams crashed out in the first round of the 2022 US Open against an unseeded Alison Van Uytvanck. She then returned to action in Auckland in a bid to prepare for the Australian Open. Williams overcame compatriot Katie Volynets before losing to China's Zhu Lin.