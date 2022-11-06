Sports

Premier League 2022-23, Arsenal beat Chelsea 1-0: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Nov 06, 2022, 07:50 pm 2 min read

Arsenal overcame Chelsea 1-0 (Source: Twitter/@Arsenal)

Arsenal overcame Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League 2022-23 season on Sunday. Defender Gabriel Magalhaes scored the only goal of the match as the Blues failed to stop their rivals in the London derby. With this win, Arsenal have moved back to the top of the Premier League standings. Chelsea are seventh, being winless in three league games.

Details A look at the standings and match stats

Arsenal claimed their 11th win of the season, racing to 34 points from 13 games (D1 L1). Arsenal gave scored 31 goals and have a goal difference of +20. Chelsea remain on 21 points, suffering a second successive defeat (W6 D3 l4). In terms of the match stats, Arsenal had 14 attempts, clocking two on target. Arsenal also had more of ball possession (57%).

CHEARS Arsenal the better side against the Blues

After an entertaining goalless first half, Gabriel pounced to steer the ball over the line in the 63rd minute as Chelsea failed to deal with Bukayo Sako's corner. Ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to make an impact against his former side. Chelsea failed to get a grip on the game after going down and deserved to be the second-best side.

Information Major records for the Gunners

As per Opta, Arsenal have become the first side to win 10 Premier League away games against Chelsea,. Arsenal are also just the second visiting side to win three in a row at Stamford Bridge after Blackburn Rovers (1993-94 to 1995-96).

Stat attack More records for Arsenal and Gabriel

Arsenal have now won three consecutive Premier League games against fellow 'Big 6' opposition for the first time since February-April 2012. Meanwhile, Gabriel has scored nine goals from corner situations in the Premier League. It's the most of any player in the competition since he joined prior to the 2020-21 campaign. Gabriel also has the most PL goals scored by defenders since 2021-22.