Sports

Coppa Italia 2022-23, Juventus reach semis after beating Lazio: Stats

Coppa Italia 2022-23, Juventus reach semis after beating Lazio: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 03, 2023, 12:47 pm 2 min read

Gleison Bremer scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute (Source: Twitter/@juventusfcen)

Juventus have reached the semi-finals of the 2022-23 Coppa Italia after edging past Lazio in a 1-0 contest. Gleison Bremer scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute. With this win, Juventus will now be up against favorites Inter Milan in a two-legged semi-final clash. Meanwhile, Fiorentina and Cremonese will battle it out in the other 2-legged tie. Here's more.

Here are the match stats

Juventus managed 12 attempts to Lazio's 11. Juve also had five shots on target to Lazio's one. Lazio had more of the ball, clocking a 57% possession, besides an 88% pass accuracy. Juve also earned 5 corners.

How did the match pan out?

Bremer handed Juve the lead at the stroke of half-time. Before that, both sides failed to dish out clear-cut chances. However, Juve did manage to force two key saves from the Lazio keeper. In the second half, Moise Kean had a good opportunity denied for Juve. Juve managed to hold on thereafter and didn't allow Lazio any room to pose a threat.

Unique record for Juve

As per Opta, since the Coppa Italia quarter-finals returned to the single-leg format in 2008-09, Juventus have progressed on nine of the 10 occasions they have played this stage at home. Notably, the only exception dates back to January 27, 2011, against AS Roma.