Sports

Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time top scorer in Premier League

Mohamed Salah becomes Liverpool's all-time top scorer in Premier League

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Edited by Parth Dhall Mar 06, 2023, 12:19 pm 3 min read

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah became the club's leading Premier League goalscorer.

Mohamed Salah reached a personal milestone on a historic night for Liverpool as he surpasses Robbie Fowler and became Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League. The Egyptian scored twice as Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield. Salah's double took him to 129 PL goals surpassing Fowler's tally (128 goals). He had already crossed legends like Steven Gerrard and Michael Owen earlier.

129 Premier League goals for Liverpool

Salah joined the club in 2017 from AS Roma and has featured in 205 league appearances for the Reds, scoring 129 goals, ever since. He has scored against 26 different PL clubs. But he has tallied the most league goals against arch-rivals Manchester United than any other club in the league. Salah also boasts of winning the PL Golden Boot thrice.

Season-wise breakdown of Salah's PL goals

In the 2017/28 season, he scored 32 goals in 36 appearances, followed by 22 goals in 38 appearances in 2018-19 for the Reds. The 2019-20 season saw him score 19 goals from 34 league appearances. Whereas he netted 22 goals in 2020-21 from 37 matches. Last season, Salah netted 23 times in 35 outings, and this season, he has 11 goals from 25 appearances.

Performance in 2022-23

Salah has become the first player in Europe's top five divisions to score 20+ goals (22) and provide 10+ assists (11) across all competitions in 2022-23.He has netted eight goals in the UEFA Champions League this season and also managed a goal each in FA and EFL Cup.

Salah has these goal-scoring stats for Liverpool

Apart from being Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League, Salah is also the club's top scorer in UEFA Champions League. Salah has netted 42 goals for the Reds in the Champions League, higher than any other Liverpool player. The Egyptian is now seventh in the club's overall all-time top scorer list with 178 goals. Ian Rush leads with 346 goals for Liverpool.

First Liverpool with this feat

As per Opta, Salah is the first Liverpool player to score in six consecutive appearances in all competitions against Manchester United. Salah has 11 goals and four assists in his last six games against United. As per Squawka, Salah has equaled the likes of Mesut Ozil, Eden Hazard, and Juan Mata in terms of PL assists (54 each).

Liverpool's historic 7-0 win versus Manchester United

Manchester United were left ruing missed opportunities when Cody Gakpo scored the only goal in the first half. The second half saw the Reds go all guns blazing as Darwin Nunez doubled the lead and later Gakpo completed his brace. Salah also joined the party. Nunez and Salah finished with braces before Roberto Firmino scored in the 88th minute piling up the misery.