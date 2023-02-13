Sports

Serie A 2022-23, Napoli blank Cremonese 3-0: Key stats

Hosts Napoli thrashed Cremonese 3-0 in a scintillating Serie A 2022-23 fixture. Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen, and Eljif Elmas handed Napoli their 19th win of the season. Napoli have now won six matches in a row and dropped merely seven points this season. The Blues are chasing their first Italian title since 1990. Here are more details.

Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia attain these numbers

As per Opta, among the players in their debut season, Kvaratskhelia is the only one in the Big-5 European Leagues 2022-23 to score at least nine goals and to provide at least nine assists. He has also scored two goals in the Champions League. Meanwhile, Osimhen has raced to 17 goals in 18 Serie A appearances this season.

A look at the match stats and league standings

With 59 points, Napoli are atop the Serie A 2022-23 standings (W19 D2 L1). Meanwhile, relegation-facing Cremonese lie at the bottom with eight points (D8 L14). They have been winless so far. Napoli dominated the scenes with 67% possession and 15 shot attempts, hitting the target 10 times. Cremonese had 33% possession and six shot attempts with one on target.