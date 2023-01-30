Sports

Napoli earn a late win over AS Roma: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 30, 2023

Napoli have gone 13 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan

Giovanni Simeone helped Napoli march toward a first Serie A title in over three decades with the decisive goal in a 2-1 win over AS Roma on matchday 20. Napoli have gone 13 points clear of second-placed Inter Milan. Simeone scored in the 86th minute after Stephan El Shaarawy had scored the equalizer for Roma. Here we present the key stats.

Key match stats and points table

Both Napoli and Roma managed 11 attempts each. Napoli had six shots on target while Roma clocked 3. Napoli had 57% ball possession, besides an 84% pass accuracy. Roma earned 8 corners. Having played 20 games, Napoli have raced to 53 points (W17 D2 L1). Roma are now sixth with 37 points from 20 games.