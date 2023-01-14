Sports

Manchester United sign Wout Weghorst on loan: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jan 14, 2023

Manchester United have signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the remainder of 2022-23 (Photo credit: Twitter/@ ManUtd)

Manchester United have signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst on loan for the remainder of 2022-23. The 30-year-old forward was on loan at Turkish club Besiktas from Burnley but ended the same early to complete a switch to Old Trafford. United are paying Burnley a loan fee of around £2.6m, with the Clarets giving away £2.5m to Besiktas. Here are Weghorst's stats.

Why does this story matter?

Weghorst will add firepower to United's attack as Anthony Martial has been injury-prone and Cristiano Ronaldo departing. Weghorst comes in as an able player who can fit in well under Erik ten Hag.

His pressing and hard work will give United that extra bit in the system the manager applies.

Weghorst can be crucial inside the box and the side can play through him.

Weghorst's club career in numbers before Burnley move

Weghorst started his career with Netherlands' second division outfit Emmen. He scored 21 goals across 66 games. He played for the Dutch top-tier club Heracles Almelo over two seasons, scoring 24 goals in 73 games. He moved to AZ next, hammering 45 goals in 86 games. Weghorst moved to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg and across four seasons, he scored 70 goals.

His numbers at Burnley and Besiktas

Weghorst moved to Burnley for a fee of £12m in January 2022 but scored twice in 20 appearances. He was loaned out to Besiktas as the Clarets were relegated. At Besiktas, he managed nine goals and four assists across 18 games.

Breaking down Weghorst's Super Lig performance in 2022-23

Weghorst managed eight goals and four assists for Besiktas in the Super Lig this season, having played 16 games. As per Opta, Weghorst scored all of his 8 goals from inside the box. He clocked 23 shots on target, created 18 chances, and had a pass accuracy of 69.46%. He also won 43 aerial duels, made 16 clearances, 12 tackles, and four interceptions.

'I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United'

"I feel privileged to be joining Manchester United," said Weghorst. "I've played against the club in the past and it's a fantastic feeling to now have the chance to pull on the famous red shirt. I've seen United's progress under Erik ten Hag this season and can't wait to start playing my part in pushing the team towards its aims," he added.