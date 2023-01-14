Sports

Belinda Bencic wins Adelaide International 2, claims seventh title: Stats

Written by V Shashank Jan 14, 2023, 02:16 pm 2 min read

Belinda Bencic has won her first title on Australian soil (Source: Twitter@AdelaideTennis)

Eighth seed Belinda Bencic trounced fifth seed Daria Kasatkina to clinch the women's singles title at the Adelaide International 2 on Saturday. The Swiss beat her rival in an emphatic 6-0, 6-2 fashion to win the WTA 500 event. Notably, Bencic stamped her maiden title on Australian soil. The former world number four will return to the Top 10 rankings next week. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Bencic fired three aces to Kasatkina's two. She, however, conceded two double faults, while Kasatkina recorded just one. Bencic commanded a staggering 89% and 42% wins on her first and second serves, respectively. She pocketed 29 service points and also converted five of seven break points. Bencic collected a total of 56 points to wrap up the match in 67 minutes.

Bencic's run in the Adelaide International 2

Bencic trounced Garbine Muguruza, two-time Grand Slam winner and former world number one, 6-3, 6-4 in R32. She beat Anna Kalinskaya of Russia 6-3, 6-3 in R16. In the quarter-finals, Bencic overcame fourth-seeded Caroline Garcia of France 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. She advanced to the final via a walkover from Veronika Kudermetova. Bencic then trumped Kasatkina in the final summit clash.

Bencic wins her seventh singles honor

Bencic has lifted her seventh WTA singles title (2023 - Adelaide; 2022 - Charleston; 2021 - Olympics; 2019 - Dubai, Moscow; 2015 - Eastbourne, Toronto). Besides, the 25-year-old is a nine-time runner-up (2022 Berlin; 2021 -Adelaide, Berlin; 2019 - Mallorca; 2018 - Luxembourg; 2016 - St. Petersburg; 2015 -Hertogenbosch, Tokyo [Pan Pacific]; 2014 - Tianjin).

Bencic attains these feats

As per WTA, Bencic has beaten multiple Top 10 players in a single hard-court event for the first time since the 2019 WTA Finals. She bested world number four Garcia before defeating world number eight Kasatkina in the final. Bencic would return to the world number 10 ranking on Monday. It will be her first appearance in the Top 10 since September 28, 2020.

Bencic claims her third win over Kasatkina

Bencic has now leveled her WTA head-to-head record against Kasatkina, with three wins besides as many losses. Before this game, the duo had met in R64 of the 2021 French Open, with Kasatkina winning in straight sets (6-2, 6-2).