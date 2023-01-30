Sports

ATP Rankings: Djokovic regains world number one spot; Nadal falters

Written by V Shashank Jan 30, 2023, 02:28 pm 2 min read

Novak Djokovic begins his 374th week as the number one player in ATP Rankings (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic is back as the number one ranked player in men's singles in the ATP Rankings. Djokovic claimed a record-extending 10th Australian Open title on Sunday, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets. He now has the joint-most Grand Slam titles in men's singles alongside Spaniard Rafael Nadal (22). Djokovic kickstarts his 374th week as the top-ranked player.

Biggest jump to the number one spot

Djokovic, who was ranked world number five, is the new number one on the ATP Rankings, replacing Carlos Alcaraz. As per ATP, it's the biggest jump to the top spot between two editions of the ATP Rankings (since 1973). Alcaraz (September 12, 2022), Pete Sampras (September 11, 2000), Andre Agassi (July 5, 1999), and Carlos Moya (March 15, 1999) made three spot climbs each.

Djokovic eyes these feats

As per ATP, if Djokovic remains world number one through the week of February 20, he will tie Steffie Graf's record for most weeks as world number one in history (men and women) at 377. If he maintains the top spot through the week of February 27, he will break Graf's record.

374th week as world's number one

Djokovic has kickstarted his 374th week as the number-one ranked player. As per ATP, he has held the coveted spot for more than a year longer than any other man in history. Swiss ace Roger Federer trails him with 310 weeks.

Nadal drops to the sixth spot; Tsitsipas moves to third

Nadal, who won the 2022 AO, suffered a second-round loss to American Mackenzie McDonald. He lost 1955 ranking points, thereby dropping from second to sixth spot in the ATP Rankings. Tsitsipas was one win away from being the world number one. The Greek has returned to his career-high third spot, trailing Djokovic and Alcaraz. He is 875 points behind Djokovic.

Medvedev drops out of Top 10

Daniil Medvedev dropped out of the Top 10 after a third-round defeat to Sebastian Korda. He is currently ranked number 12, while Korda reached a career-high 26. Danish ace Holger Rune reached a new career-high ranking of number nine, having reached the fourth round at AO. Semi-finalist Karen Khachanov gained seven places to rank 13th. Meanwhile, Tommy Paul (19th) made his Top 20 debut.

Presenting the Top 10 players in ATP Rankings

Here are the Top 10 players and their rankings points - Novak Djokovic (7070) Carlos Alcaraz (6730) Stefanos Tsitsipas (6195) Casper Ruud (5765) Andrey Rublev (4200) Rafael Nadal (3815) Felix Auger-Aliassime (3715) Taylor Fritz (3410) Holger Rune﻿ (3046) Hubert Hurkacz (2995)