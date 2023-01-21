Sports

Australian Open 2023, Andrey Rublev overpowers Dan Evans: Key stats

Andrey Rublev has reached the fourth round of the Australian Open (Source: Twitter/@atptour)

Fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev defeated Briton Dan Evans 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to reach the fourth round of the men's singles at the Australian Open on Saturday. Rublev will be up against ninth seed Holger Rune, who beat French Ugo Humbert 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5). As per ATP, Rublev is one win away from his seventh major quarter-final and second in three years Down Under. Here's more.

Key stats from the match

Rublev slammed 10 aces to Evans' two. Rublev, 12-time ATP singles titlist, pocketed a total of 102 points in contrast to Evans' 76. The 25-year-old Russian converted 4/15 break points. He commanded 79% and 71% wins on his first and second serves, respectively. Notably, Rublev struck 60 winners to his rival's count of 20.

Here's the head-to-head record

Rublev now enjoys a 4-3 record against Evans in their ATP head-to-head. The duo last met in R32 of the ATP Masters 1000 Canada, with the latter winning in straight sets.