Australian Open: Decoding the stats of Rafael Nadal

Nadal would enter the tournament as the defending champion (Source: Twitter/@AusOpen)

Spanish ace Rafael Nadal would feature as the top seed at the 2023 Australian Open, starting January 16 in Melbourne. However, the 36-year-old has started the season with two consecutive defeats (at the United Cup). Nadal would want to seek redemption by winning a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam singles title. He will enter the Australian Open as the defending champion.

Nadal won his first AO title in 2009

Nadal won his first Australian Open title in 2009. He defeated Swiss ace Roger Federer 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2 in an epic finale battle. The former became the first Spanish player to win the Australian Open. It was also the first hard-court Grand Slam where Nadal reached the final. Notably, Nadal won his first five matches without dropping a set.

Second-longest match in the Australian Open history

Nadal beat compatriot Fernando Verdasco 6-7(1), 6-4, 7-6(2), 6-7(1), 6-4 in the semi-finals of the 2009 Australian Open. The match ran for five hours and 14 minutes, making it the second-longest match in Australian Open history.

A record-breaking second title

In 2022, Nadal won his second Australian Open title after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the final (2-6, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 7-5). Nadal became the first man to win 21 Grand Slam titles. He broke a tie with Federer and Novak Djokovic (both had 20 at that time). Besides, Nadal also became the second player in the Open Era to win each major twice.

Other records of Nadal at Australian Open

In 2022, Nadal became the first player to win the Australian Open from a two-set deficit since 1965 when Roy Emerson defeated Fred Stolle 7-9, 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, 6-1. The Spaniard last staged such a victory in 2007 at Wimbledon (he beat Mikhail Youzhny 4-6, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2). Overall, Nadal became the fourth player to win all four Grand Slams twice.

Nadal's overall record in the tournament

Nadal has a win-loss record of 76-15 at the Australian Open (win percentage of 84). He has won the title twice in 17 attempts. The Spaniard has finished as the runner-up as many as four times (2012, 2014, 2017, and 2019). It is worth noting that Nada has reached the Australian Open quarter-finals in each of the last six editions.

Nadal vs Djokovic: Key stats at Australian Open

Nadal and Djokovic have one of the biggest rivalries in tennis history. The Serbian has a 2-0 lead over Nadal at the Australian Open. In 2012, Djokovic beat Nadal 5-7, 6-4, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5 to win the tournament. The final lasted five hours and 53 minutes (the longest major final). In 2019, Djokovic once again defeated Nadal 6-3, 6-2, 6-3 to win this Slam.

Nadal could emulate Federer

In the upcoming edition, Nadal could equal Federer's record of playing 31 Grand Slam singles finals. The former has featured in 30 of them so far. Meanwhile, Djokovic tops this list with 32 finals. Only Nadal, Federer, and Djokovic have played over 30 major finals.